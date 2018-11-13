× More like January the next couple of days

The strongest air mass of the season as expected as moved into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. This is bringing with it cold temperatures and wind to make for a very unpleasant Tuesday. Factor in showers off and on through the day and it’s downright nasty outside.

Rain chances will continue through Tuesday evening and even into early Wednesday morning for the eastern parts of the area.

Most of the area has already seen the official highs for the day earlier this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and will stay there through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north around 15 through the day.

Another cold one is on the way for Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures look almost identical to Tuesday. However at least there will not be any rain around the area. Although we will still see a lot of cloud cover.

The coldest morning so far will be Thursday morning as temperatures drop to around or just below freezing along and north of I-12. That will make for our first freeze of the season.

A warming trend then takes place into the weekend as normal fall weather returns by Saturday and Sunday.