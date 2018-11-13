Meachem: Payton should get credit as master motivator

Posted 10:01 PM, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04PM, November 13, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. New Orleans defeated Cincinnati 51-14. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have won 8 games in a row, and each Sunday look more and more like Super Bowl Contenders.

Former Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem said head coach Sean Payton should get credit for being a master motivator. Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club, Meachem told this story about a conversation Payton had with kicker Garrett Hartley before Hartley made the winning field goal in the NFC championship game against Minnesota.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club meets each Tuesday at noon at Rock N Bowl.