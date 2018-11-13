× Meachem: Payton should get credit as master motivator

The New Orleans Saints have won 8 games in a row, and each Sunday look more and more like Super Bowl Contenders.

Former Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem said head coach Sean Payton should get credit for being a master motivator. Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club, Meachem told this story about a conversation Payton had with kicker Garrett Hartley before Hartley made the winning field goal in the NFC championship game against Minnesota.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club meets each Tuesday at noon at Rock N Bowl.