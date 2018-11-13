“Look Don’t Tell:” A Culinary and Immersive Adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Look Don't Tell"

"Look Don't Tell is a curated immersive event celebrating the New Orleans 2018 Tricentennial. Our team has designed an intimate evening with the Baroness Pontalba and her family. The surreal excursion includes a fine dining meal created by certified farm-to-table chef Melissa Araujo, with wine, cocktails and elements of surprise... Our acclaimed chef Melissa Araujo will prepare a six course gourmet meal with delicious ingredients relevant to 18th century New Orleans for the 20 special guests. Each course will be served with a skillfully chosen wine or cocktail selected by our sommelier and will be tailored to the dietary needs of the diner. Guests will be immersed in the story of the prominent New Orleans Pontalba family. Performances will include esoteric dance, family drama vignettes, mystical rituals and other enchanting surprises." - lookdonttell.com

Saturday, November 17, 2018

7:00pm (The event lasts for about 4 hours.)

Location "Guests meet up at a secret and historical location in the French Quarter and must be ready for departure at 7PM prompt! Guests are then whisked away to a Greek Revival mansion in the famed Lower Garden District neighborhood. Location details for the meet up location are presented a week prior to the event." - lookdonttell.com

Tickets $350

Attire "The dress code is black tie or creatively elegant, dress to impress and have fun with it! Gentlemen may wear top hats, cravats, suspenders, bow ties, spats, tails or anything that makes him feel debonaire. Women may wear wigs, hats, boas, ball gowns and anything that makes her feel extraordinary. Accessories are encouraged, but no masks please. There is a bit of movement through the night, select your footwear accordingly." - lookdonttell.com

Frequently Asked Questions

