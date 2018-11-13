Carla’s Menu: Cowbell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to the East Carrollton neighborhood to indulge in Cowbell. Owner and Chef, Brack May is from San Francisco. Most of his background is fine dining after moving here in 2001 to open Cobalt with Susan Spicer.

Cowbell opened in 2010 to bring home-cooked meals in a fun, eclectic space. Chef May says they offer, “American standards and then we do regional specialties from around the United States and Louisiana, the south, New England, etc. It allows us to have the freedom to do things we want to try."

They offer dishes like grilled shrimp salad, schnitzel, different specials, but they are known for their burgers and mac and cheese.

In their mac and cheese, Chef May uses aged white cheddar, Asiago and Gruyere with a cavatappi pasta. It's creamy and flavorful. Pure comfort!

Cowbell is located at 8801 Oak Street. It's closed on Sundays and Mondays.