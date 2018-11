× Woody gets ‘castaway’ in new Toy Story 4 trailer

NEW ORLEANS– The new trailer for Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” was just released. In the trailer, Woody gets castaway on an island. If you remember Tom Hanks was castaway on an island in the hit movie, “Castaway.” Tom Hanks is the voice of Woody. Take a look at the trailer below:

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters in June of 2019.