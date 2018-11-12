× Woman arrested after 4-year-old niece shoots herself in hand

SLIDELL – A Slidell woman has been arrested after her 4-year-old niece grabbed a loaded gun and shot herself in the hand.

Twenty-five-year-old Fredrica Lee has been charged with one count of cruelty to juveniles, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Lee was caring for her niece around 10 a.m. on November 12 when she heard a gunshot from the living room.

After discovering that her niece had shot herself in the hand, Lee drove the girl to the hospital instead of dialing 911.

Detectives found a spent shell casing in the living room and two loaded handguns in a cabinet easily accessible by children, according to police.

The child was released to the custody of her father.