Westin Hotel Canal Street evacuated because of bomb threat

New Orleans, La– IT ALL STARTED AROUND 8:30 P.M. WHEN SOMEONE CALLED IN A BOMB THREAT TO THE WESTIN HOTEL ON CANAL STREET…

THE ENTIRE HOTEL HAD TO BE EVACUATED SO THAT POLICE OFFICERS AND FIREFIGHTERS COULD DO A THOROUGH SEARCH OF THE BUILDING.

THEY FOUND NO DEVICES DURING THAT SWEEP, AND EVERYONE WAS ALLOWED BACK IN…

AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE INCIDENT IS ONGOING.