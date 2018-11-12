× Tornado watch until 7 but heavy rain the main threat

A new tornado watch is in effect for parts of the area today until 7 PM. While there is a slight chance of seeing a tornado the threat will continue to shift east ahead of the cold front as it moves through. The bigger threat with this front will be heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning. That line of storms is approaching the metro New Orleans area at 12:15 Monday.

Expect heavy rain as it moves through. This could make driving dangerous. The severe threat will diminish behind the line of storms as cooler air moves in.

Temperatures will drop all the way into Tuesday behind the front with afternoon temps in the 40s Tuesday.