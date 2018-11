NFL head coaches don’t like distractions, and that includes fire alarms.

Monday on his conference call with local media, Saints head coach Sean Payton admitted he destroyed a fire alarm in the Saints locker room at Cincinnati. The Saints then won the game 51-14, their 8th consecutive victory.

Payton says he respects Bengals ownership, and says he will pay to get the alarm fixed. Earning more than $8 million per season, Payton can afford to fit the ball.