Saints expected to sign WR Brandon Marshall

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall today, according to reports.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Marshall will meet with the Saints for the second time today, and the team is expected to strike a one year deal with Marshall similar to the one the deal Dez Bryant received last week.

“What the Saints are doing today is they are bringing in the guy they almost signed instead of Dez Bryant, that is Brandon Marshall,” Rapoport said. “He is expected to be in the building today, and the Saints are going to try to sign him.”

Barring any last-minute contract problems, Rapoport said he would be very surprised if Marshall wasn’t on the roster by the end of the day.

“So then you do get sort of the sidekick to [Michael] Thomas that you wanted, probably not with the explosiveness that Bryant had, but you know, someone who is certainly talented in different ways and someone they hope can help their offence down the stretch,” he said.

The #Saints are bringing in free agent WR Brandon Marshall today, and barring a snag in negotiations, they should sign him. pic.twitter.com/yRinZldOSi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2018