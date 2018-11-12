Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Marta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marta is a young adult hound / lab mix and weighs about 45 lbs. She came from a rescue in St. Helena parish where she lived on the land with her fellow puppers. A kind lady took care of them all. She spent some time in foster. Marta is a big sweetheart and an overgrown puppy who is full of play. She is so smart, she would do great with training! Big lover!

Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more information. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

