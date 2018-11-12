× NOFD Responds to a Three Alarm Fire in Gentilly

New Orleans, LA– The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at 4421 Eastern Street.

The first NOFD Company arrived on the scene at 11:52 p.m., to find a single two-story wood framed dwelling with light smoke coming from the eaves and fire in the rear of the home.

A Second Alarm was requested at 12:11 a.m. due to the fire spreading to the attic, causing the roof to start caving in.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the residence for their safety.

As firefighters were trying to gain control and prevent the fire from spreading to other homes nearby, a Third Alarm for more personnel was requested at 12:33 a.m.

Twenty NOFD units carrying fifty-nine Fire Operations personnel brought this fire under control at 1:44 a.m.

The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, Entergy Electric and Entergy Gas assisted with the mitigation of this incident.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.