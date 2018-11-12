Lost identity: Orgeron says LSU must simplify to jump start offense

LSU has scored 43 points in its last three games. That isn’t good enough, and Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron says he knows why.

Orgeron addressed LSU’s offensive malaise Monday at media day in Baton Rouge.

LSU has only 794 yards of offense in the last three games, including being shutout at home 29-0 vs Alabama.

Monday, head coach Ed Orgeron said that starting cornerback Kristian Fulton won't play against Rice, and may not be available for some time. Fulton was helped off the field, after defending a pass in the end zone in Saturday night's 24-17 win at Arkansas.

The Tigers host Rice in the home finale Saturday night at 6:30. The game will be televised on ESPN U.