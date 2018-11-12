Jobs pays you to travel and smoke weed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Cali-based vape company named "Heavy Hitters" is hiring brand ambassadors to travel... and smoke dope! The job description actually says, "Travel. Smoke Weed. Get Paid."

20 new ambassadors of “Heavy Hitters” will be paid $1,200 a month. The cannabis connoisseurs will also get an extra $500 credit for products.

The job would require you to promote their vape cartridges at multiple events and on social media. It sounds like you can work from all over the country.

To apply, all you have to do is upload a 60-second video to YouTube and Instagram that explains why you're perfect for the job. Search Heavy Hitters on Instagram for more info.

