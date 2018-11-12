It almost looks like a clown car with all these suspects piling out of it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a group of people who are accused of dumping a stolen car. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the car was stolen in the 3500 block of Wall Boulevard. The surveillance video is from Tulane and South Claiborne avenues. That's where police say the car was dumped on Saturday, November 3, at about 11:30 at night.

Police have surveillance video of the location on South Claiborne. It shows an SUV with six people exiting it. Police also have surveillance video that they say shows all six suspects running from the scene.

At this point, police have not said if the car was used to commit any crimes.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report, Call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.