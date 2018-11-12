× Isolated tornado threat this morning

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of the viewing area until noon on Monday.

While widespread severe weather is not likely, there is the threat of isolated storms that move inland and produce rotation. The greatest threat will be south of New Orleans and east into southern MS.

A warm front just offshore will be lifting north through the morning. South of the front temperatures are in the 70s and wind shear increases. So the threat for tornadic storms will be mainly along and south of the front.

Farther north you will see cooler air through the day.

Have a way to receive warnings should they issued. Stay alert to weather conditions through the day.

Much colder weather will move in the rest of the week behind this system.