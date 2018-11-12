× Hurricane season isn’t over yet! Depression likely to form this week

Hurricane season doesn’t officially end in the Atlantic Basin until November 30th and an area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles islands is a stark reminder to always be prepared.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives the system a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. The chances increase to 80% for development over the next five days. Models indicate the system will continue on a northwestward path over the next several days bringing the trough of low pressure north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and into the Bahamas by Friday.

If the system ends up developing into a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Patty.