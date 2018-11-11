× Where to find free meals, discounts, and deals Veterans Day 2018; Sunday and Monday

NEW ORLEANS- This Veterans Day 2018, veterans and active-duty military can get their hands on an extra day of deals. Annually, restaurants are saluting veterans by offering free food and deals. Because of the federal holiday falling on Sunday, and it’s officially observed Monday. This has businesses showing their appreciation Sunday and others Monday with special deals and discounts!

IHOP

All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 12, from 7 am to 7 pm

O’Charley’s

All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on both November 11 and 12 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location

Texas de Brazil

Two veterans dine complimentary plus 20% off for up to six additional guests on Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12

White Castle

Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th or 12th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Circle K

November 11, 2018, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

OTHER BUSINESSES:

Goodyear: All active-duty and retired military members can receive a free tire, brake and battery check between Nov. 9 and 11. They also can receive 10 percent off Goodyear, Kelly or Dunlop brand tires. The offers also are extended to first responders.

Target: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive 10 percent off their purchase with a coupon through Nov. 12.

Walgreens: Military personnel and veterans can receive 20 percent off regular priced items in store with a Balance Rewards card from Nov. 9-11Read more: https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/#ixzz5WaMK1pFm