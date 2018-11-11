Oak Street Po-Boy Fest offers a variety of Po-Boys to gobble up!

NEW ORLEANS-- Oak Street was the place to be to gobble up delicious Po-Boys today!  Hungry fest-goers made their way to the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest to try over 60 different types of po-boys, which are a classic New Orleans sandwich.

Ryan Misener is visiting from Chicago and he said, "It is a delicious sandwich.  You can do it all different ways.  They have a gator po-boy, a pulled pork po-boy.  There are so many different ways to make a po-boy, and that's why it deserves to have its own festival."

