× Eight isn’t enough: Saints roll to 8th straight victory in rout of Bengals

The New Orleans Saints are the hottest team in the NFL, and there’s nothing the Cincinnati Bengals could do about that.

The Saints scored touchdowns on all five first half possessions on the way to a 51-14 rout of the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Saints won their 8th straight game after losing the opener to Tampa Bay.

Drew Brees threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Brees now has 509 career TD passes, passing Brett Favre (508) for the second on the all-time list. Peyton Manning is the NFL career TD pass leader with 539.

The Saints scored on drives of 80, 75, 79, and 60 yards. Their 5th TD was on a 17 yard pass from Brees to Michael Thomas with six seconds left in the half.

That TD was set up by an interception and 78 yard return by Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Thomas had 8 receptions for 70 and 2 touchdowns. Mark Ingram rushed 13 times for 104 yards. Alvin Kamara rushed 12 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was matter of fact after the win.

“We have some things we have to clean up,” said Payton. “It was an important road win.”

Payton scoffed at the notion that the Saints played a perfect game.

“This was a good game, but not a perfect game.”

The Saints host the Super Bowl champion Eagles next Sunday at 3:25 pm.