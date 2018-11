The Brother Martin Crusaders are headed to a second round playoff matchup with Catholic League rival, Rummel.

Friday night, at chilly Tad Gormley Stadium, the Crusaders blanked Scotlandville.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Friday Night Football, on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight, on the live stream at wgno.com.