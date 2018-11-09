What are the odds? Our friends at Covers.com weigh in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Another weekend of football is upon us, and we are talking to our friend Jason Logan from Covers.com about what you can expect.

When it comes to LSU, a full 70 percent of the current bets are for the Tigers to win, Logan said.

“That kind of shows you where the smart money’s heading on this one,” he said. “They’ve played Arkansas here four years in a row off of Alabama, and they’re won big the past two years.”

While LSU is coming off a huge loss, the Saints are coming off a tremendous win, giving the team a ton of momentum Logan thinks will may them to victory this weekend against Cincinnati.

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else related to the NFL and college football.