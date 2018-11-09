× Troopers arrest man after stealing $7000 of chips from casino patron

New Orleans – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations – Gaming Enforcement Division arrested a man as a result of his involvement in a New Orleans area casino theft.

33-year-old Eldridge Brown of New Orleans was arrested for felony theft and several traffic charges following a brief pursuit with Troopers.

The initial investigation by State Police began on November 4, 2018 when Gaming Enforcement Troopers learned that an unknown male suspect stole $7,000 in gaming chips from a patron at a New Orleans area casino.

The suspect grabbed the chips from a gaming table, ran out of the casino and fled in a vehicle.

Through investigative means Troopers were able to identify the vehicle as a 2015 Chrysler 200.

Upon locating the Chrysler this morning, Troopers observed a male fitting the description of the casino theft suspect and an unknown female in the vehicle.

Gaming Enforcement Troopers contacted Troop B for assistance from a fully-marked LSP unit to stop the Chrysler.

Upon attempting to stop the driver of the Chrysler (later identified as Brown) on I-10 near Bonnabel Blvd., Brown refused to stop and initiated a pursuit. Brown eventually exited I-10 at Louisa St. where the vehicle became disabled in a muddy area.

Brown and his female passenger (the registered owner of the Chrysler), 31-year-old Marquise Alexander of New Orleans, were placed under arrest.

Brown was charged with Felony theft, Reckless operation, and Flight from an officer.

Alexander was charged with an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish.

Both were booked into the Orleans Criminal Lockup by Gaming Enforcement Troopers.

This case remains under investigation.