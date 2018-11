× St. Bernard deputy hospitalized after self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHALMETTE – A St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain has been hospitalized with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SBPSO spokesperson Kim Gritter said Capt. Andre Dominick was transported to University Hospital late on November 8.

No further information on Dominick’s condition has been released.

Gritter said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.