Report: Bryant suffers achilles injury in Saints practice, Payton mum on possible injury

Dez Bryant will apparently have to wait a considerable amount of time to be on the field with the Saints, if ever.

Bryant, according to the NFL network, suffered what the Saints feel is a torn achilles tendon injury at practice Friday.

According to the report, Bryant had to be helped up off the field.

After practice Friday, Saints head coach Sean Payton did not mention the injury with reporters, and had little to say about Bryant, period. Here’s the exchange with reporters.

Bryant signed a one year deal with the Saints Wednesday. He practiced with the team for the first time Thursday.