Man shoots wife after mother ODs, gets shot hours later in deadly apartment shootout

SLIDELL – Just after his mother overdosed on drugs, a Slidell man shot his wife in the chest and then ended up in critical condition himself after getting into a shootout at a hotel that left another man dead, according to police.

It’s a string of incidents that the Slidell Police Department has described as “bizarre.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Cox was riding in a car with his wife on the way to the hospital to view his mother’s body when Cox and his wife got into an argument around 10:15 p.m. on November 8.

At some point, Cox pulled out a gun and shot his wife in the chest, according to the SPD.

Cox then drove his wife to the hospital, dropped her off at the emergency room, and sped away.

Around 4:30 a.m. on November 9, officers received reports of gunfire at an apartment on Lee Street.

Responding officers found Cox lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

While investigating the scene of Cox’s shooting, the officers found a dead man in sitting in a nearby vehicle.

Detectives believe the dead man is connected to Cox’s shooting, but the investigation is underway and has not yet revealed how.

Cox is currently hospitalized in critical condition. His wife is in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to the SPD.

“This is a very complex investigation with a lot of moving parts,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “At this time, we believe all suspects, including their whereabouts, have been identified. Our investigators are still piecing together all events that happened last night and early this morning. We will release more details as soon as we are able to do so.”