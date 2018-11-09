Jazz Fest adds a ‘Locals Thursday’ to opening weekend
NEW ORLEANS – Jazz Fest is adding another day this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The additional day, April 25, will be a “Locals Thursday,” offering discounted tickets for local residents.
Anyone presenting a valid Louisiana ID at the entrance will be able to purchase a ticket for the discounted rate of $50.
The lineup for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be released in December.
The festival will span eight days over two weekend in 2019, starting April 25-28 and May 2-5.
