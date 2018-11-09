Holy Cross falls to St. Aug 34-9
-
Blue night: Jesuit downs Holy Cross in 99th meeting
-
Patriot Games: John Curtis defeats Jesuit 23-0
-
Friday Night Bands: We kick off our series with the St Aug Marching 100
-
4th quarter cookin’: Cajuns rally past St Charles Catholic
-
99 times on the football field: Jesuit versus Holly Cross
-
-
Overtime! St Charles Catholic defeats St James for outright district crown
-
Picture of persistence: Ursuline Cross Country athlete won’t ever give up
-
Slidell topples Mandeville, sets up week 8 showdown with St Paul’s
-
A long time coming? Slidell looks for first win over St Paul’s since 2004
-
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl
-
-
Scholar Athlete: St Paul’s school’s Matt Algero
-
Rivalry games: Fontainebleau gets Mandeville in overtime, and John Ehret rallies past West Jeff
-
Blocked: Destrehan blocks Point after TD, hangs on to defeat East St John 35-34