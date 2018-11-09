Firefighters rescue tree trimmer dangling from tree in Algiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOFD rescued a tree trimmer who had a medical emergency that left him dangling unconscious from a tree this morning in Algiers.

The unidentified tree trimmer became incapacitated while working in a tree in the backyard of a home in the 5800 block of Sutton Place just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Responding firefighters found the man dangling from a safety harness.

Additional units were called to the scene about 20 minutes into the rescue, and Entergy crews cut power to lines in the area to protect firefighters on ladders, according to the NOFD.

NOPD officers blocked off the streets around the scene of the rescue.

No additional details about the condition of the tree trimmer have been made available.

29.919749 -89.993293