× Dry but cooler to start the weekend

As the cold front moves through the area on Friday morning colder air is moving in behind it. Temperatures will be falling pretty much all the way until Saturday morning. That is going to bring a chilly start to the weekend across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Look for low to mid 40s across a good portion of the area with only slightly warmer temps near the lakefront and the coast.

Rain will be ending Friday evening so dry conditions will be moving in by that point.

One of the coolest afternoons we have seen in a while will be on the way though. Unlike the past couple of weekends where temperatures have warmed into the low 70s after a cold morning, Saturday will only see the upper 50s around the area.

Look for another chilly morning Sunday with highs in the low 60s that day. A few showers could move in before sunset Sunday but most of the next rain chance is Sunday night and especially Monday. Locally heavy rain will move through followed by even colder weather for the middle of next week.