Would you eat it? Sweet Potato Cookies!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Thanksgiving is all about turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes too! But what about Sweet Potato Cookies? Test Kitchen Taylor is testing it out.

Sweet Potato Cookies

1 cup mashed sweet potato

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup peanut butter

1 egg

2 tbsp. pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. all-spice

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix together the oats, cinnamon, ginger, all-spice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Using a fork , add the peanut butter to the dry ingredients and cut-in until all combined.

Add in the egg, vanilla, and maple syrup. Stir in the cooled sweet potatoes and white chocolate chips, mixing until combined.

Measure out one tablespoon-sized portions of "dough" and place onto baking sheet.

Bake for about 15-17 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool for about 5 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!