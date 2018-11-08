Watch Drew Brees interrupt bedtime with adorable round of catch

NEW ORLEANS – When your dad is future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees, bedtime involves catching a few footballs.

Brees posted an adorable video of an impromptu game of catch with his kids that has quickly gone viral.

In the video, Brees’ three boys run in a circle around the coffee table and take turns hopping onto the sofa as their dad lobs kid-size footballs in their direction while humming a circus-like song and their sister hops up and down on the sofa nearby.

“My wife must really love me…she gets the kids fed, bathed, quiet and ready for bed…then Dad walks in the door and…..” Brees wrote in the caption accompanying the video on Instagram.

Brittany Brees must truly have the patience of a Saint.