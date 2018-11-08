The Purge (filmed in NOLA) gets a second season on USA Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- USA Network's THE PURGE is heading back to the Crescent City for Season 2.

"Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a oppressive political party, Season 1 followed several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city."

THE PURGE is currently USA’s number one drama. The political fueled series aired their Season 1 finale, Tuesday, ironically on election night.

Check out our interview with the cast below...

