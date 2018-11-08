Ritz Carlton New Orleans adds champagne vending machine in lobby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you follow The Ritz Carlton New Orleans on social media, you were hit with a wave of fun posts about their latest attractive... it's a champagne vending machine! It all started with a social media scavenger hunt...

"We are thrilled to announce that a Moet & Chandon vending machine will be arriving in our lobby this week! To celebrate, we are hosting an Instagram-based scavenger hunt beginning Monday morning and lasting until our launch party at 5:00pm on Wednesday. Tomorrow we will share clues via Instagram stories of where to find these champagne ornaments around the French Quarter.

If you find an ornament, bring it to our front desk or bar to redeem a special Moët coin that you can then use in the new machine as payment for a complimentary bottle! In addition, you will be entered into a drawing for a 3L bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut. Be sure to post to your story and tag us when you find one! Stay tuned on our stories this week for clues as to where they are hidden. Good luck! *21 and up only."

Instagram followers searched the French Quarter high and low for this treasure.

Once they found the ornaments, they received their coins and were able to use the machine to collect their bubbly.

Ritz Carlton New Orleans officially launched the Moet & Chandon vending machine on Wednesday at 5pm.

Stop in and take a photo, post the pic using the hashtags #moetmoment #rcmemories.

