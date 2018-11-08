× Grand jury indicts wife of JPSO Sergeant for his murder

GRETNA – A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up a second degree murder indictment against the wife of a former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Shantel Parria is accused of shooting her husband, 44-year-old Sergeant Troy Smith, in the head on June 17, 2018.

Parria, who is also known as Shantel Wagner, initially told police Smith had shot himself.

Responding officers found Smith in a bedroom of the couple’s house on Camelia Lane in Waggaman and transported him to a local hospital, where he died, according to the JPSO.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Smith’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, and Wagner was arrested for second degree murder on July 11.

Smith joined the JPSO in 2013 and was an instructor at the department’s training academy.

Parria’s bond has been set at $750,000.