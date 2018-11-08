× Driver arrested after eleven vehicle crash leaves one dead on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish

Prairieville, La. – Shortly after 9:00 am on November 7, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating an 11 vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound east of LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of 46-year-old Julie Holmes of Gonzales.

The crash also resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old John White of Ecru, MS.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that traffic was stopped on I-10 eastbound due to a previous crash. For reason still under investigation, White failed to stop his Freightliner 18-wheeler and caused a chain reaction crash involving eleven vehicles.

Holmes’ sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. There was a total of 18 people injured in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

White was determined to be at fault in this crash and was placed under arrest by Troopers.

White was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for Negligent Homicide and 18 counts of Negligent Injuring.

This crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.