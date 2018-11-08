Dez is in the building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- Meet your newest member of the New Orleans Saints-- Dez Bryant-- who said the decision for him to join this team was a pretty easy one, considering all the talent on this roster.

"Who wouldn't want to play with Drew Brees?" Bryant responded when asked why the Saints were a good fit. "Not taking away from anybody else, but you got a guy like Drew Brees, you've got a guy like Michael Thomas, [Ben] Watson, Alvin Kamara, [Mark] Ingram. You've got those types of guys-- little baby goats around here."

One of those "baby goats," as Bryant named the young stars on the team is Brees's favorite target. Michael Thomas, who is only 5 years younger than Bryant, said he's admired the veteran's skill-set and ability on the field.

"He was definitely one of those guys that you have to watch if you play the receiver position," Thomas said. "He's a guy who's done some great things at the position so you just have to respect it and pick his brain. I've just asked him a lot of questions and it's just cool to play with a guy like that."

With an already stacked offense, which ranks second in the league in points per game, the expectation is that Bryant can make them even better-- a scary thought for anyone in the Saints' path.

"He's another play-maker," said Saints running back Mark Ingram. "A guy who's very passionate, cares about the game, cares about doing well. He wants to win championships, wants to win games. Good dude, had a lot of success in the league and big-time play-maker. We're looking forward to having him and getting him ready to go for us."

"Experience, a competitor, a guy that can help us move the chains," Thomas said. "[He's] another tool in the toolbox."

"We welcoming all dogs, all beasts to the Saints," Ingram said. "It's good to have a guy like that."

And any doubts about Bryant fitting into the locker room were addressed as well.

"I'm going to always be me," Bryant said. "I'm not a bad guy. I've always been a good guy. You can ask my teammates, my ex-teammates how I am. I love the locker room. It's like family."