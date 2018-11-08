× Coast Guard convenes formal investigation for LA-70 Sunshine Bridge incident

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard has convened a formal investigation into an incident that resulted in damage to the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish, Louisiana, October 12, 2018.

The Coast Guard has been conducting a preliminary investigation and gathering evidence since the initial report of the incident.

The formal investigation team will examine all aspects of the casualty to identify any unsafe conditions, which may have contributed to the casualty.

The team will also identify any recommended actions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

An e-mail has been set up for interested parties to make comments or forward information important to the investigation.

The e-mail will be checked regularly.

The e-mail address is Accidentinfo@uscg.mil