Burger Burn: Kanye West loves McDonald’s and starts Twitter beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kanye West was recently shamed by Wendy's and Burger King because he loves McDonald's. And I can't blame him. The McRib is back!

But on Sunday, at around 8am, West tweeted, "McDonald's is my favorite restaurant."

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

McDonald's didn't publicly respond, but two other fast food chains came after Kanye with a vengeance.

Burger King responded, "eyes still closed I guess," in reference to West's song "Eye's Closed."

eyes still closed I guess https://t.co/Z8pzojmDgb — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 4, 2018

And Wendy's with the ultimate clap back... "I'm my favorite restaurant."

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.