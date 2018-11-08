Burger Burn: Kanye West loves McDonald’s and starts Twitter beef

Kanye West was recently shamed by Wendy's and Burger King because he loves McDonald's. And I can't blame him. The McRib is back!
But on Sunday, at around 8am, West tweeted, "McDonald's is my favorite restaurant."
McDonald's didn't publicly respond, but two other fast food chains came after Kanye with a vengeance.
Burger King responded, "eyes still closed I guess," in reference to West's song "Eye's Closed."
And Wendy's with the ultimate clap back... "I'm my favorite restaurant."
