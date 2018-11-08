× Another front stalled over the area, but cooler weather ahead

Temperatures Thursday morning clear show a frontal boundary draped across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. North of the front several areas are still in the mid 60s. South of the front we have temperatures around 80.

Showers are also popping up north of the frontal boundary. There will be scattered showers around the area through the day. The Futurecast indicates the best chance of rain by the afternoon time frame to be on the south shore as the front drifts near the I-10 corridor.

This whole pattern finally begins to change, at least temporarily, on Friday as a low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. This low will move along the coast as the main upper level trough swings through the MS River valley.

With that expect one more days of showers followed by falling temps. Much cooler weather in the area by late Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances come back however by the end of the weekend and Monday