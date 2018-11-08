69yo Tinder user wants to legally change his age to 49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 69-year-old Tinder user is asking the court to change his age because “he identifies” as a 49-year-old.

Emile Ratelband says if transgender people are legally allowed to change sex, he should be allowed to give himself a new age. He argues that he doesn't get any messages when he lists his real age on Tinder. Although he says he feels 20 years younger, and doctors have told him that he has the body of a 45-year-old, his application was refused by his local authorities.

The Dutch man claims he is discriminated against because of his age, and that he encounters problems in society on a daily basis.

He looks great for 69!



