Weeki Wachee Mermaids splash into Audubon Aquarium of Americas this weekend

NEW ORLEANS- Back by popular demand, the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids made a splash into Audubon Aquarium of the Americas this past weekend and they will be back for one more weekend from Nov. 8th-11th!

Things will kick off each day with pirates diving in the Maya Reef for treasure. From 10:00am to 5:00pm on each day, the mermaids and pirates will dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish. Guests also can meet a mermaid up-close and have photos taken near the second floor Stingray touch pool.

This past weekend, hundreds of people came out and were truly amazed with the beautiful mermaids swimming around in the tank and blowing kisses to the young children. This is a great event for the whole family! You can also have breakfast with the mermaids as well!

Enjoy your breakfast in front of the Gulf of Mexico exhibit at Audubon Aquarium of Americas. Guests will receive exclusive access to meet a mermaid up close during breakfast and each participant will receive an autographed photo of their mermaid. After breakfast (9:45am) guests will have early entry for a free photo with a mermaid. Your breakfast ticket also includes admission to the Aquarium for the day and the Mermaid & Pirate party in the Pisces Room on the second floor of the Aquarium. Tickets are $75 per member and $85 per non-member.

You can enjoy the mermaids swimming in the tanks with general admission to the aquarium for this coming weekend.