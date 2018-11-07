The story of the ‘American Horror Story’ mansion in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In New Orleans we have lots of beautiful antebellum mansions, but there's one that's getting lots of extra attention.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us to Buckner Mansion in the Garden District.

The Buckner Mansion on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Coliseum Street is one of the most photographed mansions in all of New Orleans. The reason folks are flocking is because this mansion was featured on Season 3 of "American Horror Story: Coven" and now again on Season 8 of "American Horror Story: Apocalypse."

"It is one of the top attractions in the Garden District," Dwayne Clipps of Prime Transit Tours said.

Before becoming "Miss Robicheaux's Witch Academy" on "American Horror Story," Buckner Mansion was one of the most elite homes in all of the south with its cast iron fence, 48 columns, and 3 ballrooms.

Henry Sullivan Buckner, a cotton kingpin built the mansion in 1856. The family then sold the home in 1923. The home became the Soule Business School until 1983. Now the Buckner Mansion is used as a private residence for movies and TV shows.

"Passing by you can definitely feel an eerie presence. I believe that's why they use the home to film," Clipps said.

And visiting the American Horror Story mansion is now part of these visitor's New Orleans story!

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse" airs on Wednesday nights on FX.

The exact address for Buckner Mansion is 1410 Jackson Avenue.