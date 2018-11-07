× Streak over: Pelicans snap six game losing streak with win over Chicago

The Pelicans got home and got right.

New Orleans got 32 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 blocks from Anthony Davis in a 107-98 win over the Bulls Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said he spoke to Anthony Davis before the game. His message was, relax.

“We had a talk before the game and I said you just have to relax. You can’t put the weight of the world on your shoulder,” said Gentry. “It can’t be that if doesn’t play great we can’t win games.”

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and handed out 9 assists.

The Pelicans host Phoenix Saturday night. Game time is 6.