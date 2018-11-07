Roadside Glorious performs ‘Pour Me a Drink’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Roadside Glorious is one of the great artists performing this weekend at the Sugar Magnolia Music Festival.

The festival is an outdoor music festival with a unique feature--the audience can camp out overnight. It's happening at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd., Kiln, Mississippi. And you can bring your tent, R.V., or rent a camper for the night (more details on the Sugar Magnolia Fest website).

Roadside Glorious kicks off the festival Friday (Nov. 9) at 6:00 p.m. The "rock and soul" band from New Orleans has their debut album out called Brawn and Bone.

They stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs ahead of the Sugar Magnolia Fest.