Report: Dez Bryant signed to 1 year deal with Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant has been signed to a 1 year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to reports.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on his official Twitter account this morning.

“His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team,” Rapoport wrote.

Back in the NFL: The #Saints are signing free agent WR Dez Bryant to a 1-year deal, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

The details of the reported deal have not yet been released.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bryant was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 through 2017, and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in the 2014 season.

The Cowboys released Bryant in April.