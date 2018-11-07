Report: Dez Bryant signed to 1 year deal with Saints

Posted 11:17 AM, November 7, 2018, by

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs upfield against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant has been signed to a 1 year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to reports.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on his official Twitter account this morning.

“His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team,” Rapoport  wrote.

The details of the reported deal have not yet been released.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bryant was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 through 2017, and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in the 2014 season.

The Cowboys released Bryant in April.

Related stories