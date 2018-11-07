Love it, Like it, Hate it: Broths and Stocks

Whether you’re cooking up a batch of soup or adding it to your favorite recipes, we don’t usually give much thought to what type of broth or stock we’re using. But there’s a huge difference, as well as sodium, protein & other nutrients as well, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on all things broth & stock.
LOVE IT!
Bone Broth (chicken, beef or turkey) – in quart ($5.49) & grab-&-go single serving cartons
- Per cup: 35-60 calories, 35-400+ mg sodium, 0 fat, 0 carbs, 9-14 grams protein
- Single-serving cartons also available with herbs like lemongrass, ginger, rosemary & sage
LonoLife All Natural Bone Broth (beef or chicken)
- Per cup: 40-49 calories, 503-584 mg sodium, 0-1 gram fat, 3 grams carb (chicory root), 8-10 grams protein
- Electrolyte-rich; good option for athletes & those needing to replenish sweat losses
- Available in stick packs, K Cups and powder.
Homemade Bone Broth – e.g. available at Simone’s Market on Oak Street
- Beef – turkey – chicken – lamb – pork bone broth
- Slow-simmered for 18+ hours
- Sodium varies
- Benefits: can control sourcing, sodium, additives, etc.
“Low Sodium” Chicken, Vegetable, Beef Broth
- By definition, “low sodium” must have 140 mg sodium or less per servng
Unsalted or No Salt Added Stocks & Broths
- Sodium ranges from 0 to 210 or more mg sodium per cup
LIKE IT!
“50% Less Sodium” Chicken, Vegetable, Beef Broth & Stock
- Still 400 mg sodium per cup
HATE IT!
Regular Broth, such as:
- “33% Less Sodium” - still has 570mg sodium per cup!
- Imagine brand Free Range Chicken Broth with 740 mg sodium per cup
- Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth with 860 mg sodium per cup
###
