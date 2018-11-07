Real-Time Election Results

Love it, Like it, Hate it: Broths and Stocks

Posted 6:10 AM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:54AM, November 7, 2018

Whether you’re cooking up a batch of soup or adding it to your favorite recipes, we don’t usually give much thought to what type of broth or stock we’re using.  But there’s a huge difference, as well as sodium, protein & other nutrients as well, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on all things broth & stock.

 

 

LOVE IT!

Bone Broth (chicken, beef or turkey) – in quart ($5.49) & grab-&-go single serving cartons

  • Per cup: 35-60 calories, 35-400+ mg sodium, 0 fat, 0 carbs, 9-14 grams protein
  • Single-serving cartons also available with herbs like lemongrass, ginger, rosemary & sage

 

LonoLife All Natural Bone Broth  (beef or chicken)

  • Per cup: 40-49 calories, 503-584 mg sodium, 0-1 gram fat, 3 grams carb (chicory root), 8-10 grams protein
  • Electrolyte-rich; good option for athletes & those needing to replenish sweat losses
  • Available in stick packs, K Cups and powder.

 

Homemade Bone Broth – e.g. available at Simone’s Market on Oak Street

  • Beef – turkey – chicken – lamb – pork bone broth
  • Slow-simmered for 18+ hours
  • Sodium varies
  • Benefits: can control sourcing, sodium, additives, etc.

 

“Low Sodium” Chicken, Vegetable, Beef Broth

  • By definition, “low sodium” must have 140 mg sodium or less per servng

 

Unsalted or No Salt Added Stocks & Broths

  • Sodium ranges from 0 to 210 or more mg sodium per cup

 

 

 

LIKE IT!

“50% Less Sodium” Chicken, Vegetable, Beef Broth & Stock

  • Still 400 mg sodium per cup

 

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Regular Broth, such as:

 

  • “33% Less Sodium” - still has 570mg sodium per cup!
  • Imagine brand Free Range Chicken Broth with 740 mg sodium per cup
  • Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth with 860 mg sodium per cup

 

 

 

###

