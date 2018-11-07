Love it, Like it, Hate it: Broths and Stocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you’re cooking up a batch of soup or adding it to your favorite recipes, we don’t usually give much thought to what type of broth or stock we’re using. But there’s a huge difference, as well as sodium, protein & other nutrients as well, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on all things broth & stock.

LOVE IT!

Bone Broth (chicken, beef or turkey) – in quart ($5.49) & grab-&-go single serving cartons

Per cup: 35-60 calories, 35-400+ mg sodium, 0 fat, 0 carbs, 9-14 grams protein

Single-serving cartons also available with herbs like lemongrass, ginger, rosemary & sage

LonoLife All Natural Bone Broth (beef or chicken)

Per cup: 40-49 calories, 503-584 mg sodium, 0-1 gram fat, 3 grams carb (chicory root), 8-10 grams protein

Electrolyte-rich; good option for athletes & those needing to replenish sweat losses

Available in stick packs, K Cups and powder.

Homemade Bone Broth – e.g. available at Simone’s Market on Oak Street

Beef – turkey – chicken – lamb – pork bone broth

Slow-simmered for 18+ hours

Sodium varies

Benefits: can control sourcing, sodium, additives, etc.

“Low Sodium” Chicken, Vegetable, Beef Broth

By definition, “low sodium” must have 140 mg sodium or less per servng

Unsalted or No Salt Added Stocks & Broths

Sodium ranges from 0 to 210 or more mg sodium per cup

LIKE IT!

“50% Less Sodium” Chicken, Vegetable, Beef Broth & Stock

Still 400 mg sodium per cup

HATE IT!

Regular Broth, such as:

“33% Less Sodium” - still has 570mg sodium per cup!

still has 570mg sodium per cup! Imagine brand Free Range Chicken Broth with 740 mg sodium per cup

with 740 mg sodium per cup Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth with 860 mg sodium per cup

