Dancing with the Stars: NFL fumble on the ballroom floor?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - Another team says so long.

DeMarcus Ware and his professional dancing partner Lindsay Arnold tango off the world's most famous ballroom floor.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to Hollywood to chat with the couple after their first dance on the show.

Here's what Dancing with the Stars says officially about DeMarcus Ware:

DeMarcus Ware is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL History, and is projected to be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Fame candidate upon his eligibility in 2021. Born and raised in Auburn, AL, Ware attended Auburn High School and played baseball, basketball and track, but was not a member of the football team until his junior year. The following season, he earned team MVP honors. He went on to Troy University. As a senior, he was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. His 27.5 sacks are 2nd in Troy history and his 57 tackles for a loss is a school record. Ware was selected in the 1st round (11th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent nine seasons with the franchise (2005-2013). He is the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks (117) and forced fumbles (32). He was signed by the Denver Broncos in 2014, where he helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl 50. He retired in March 2017 after 12 illustrious seasons in the NFL. Only hall of famers Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor averaged more sacks per game. He twice received the "Butkus Award"—given to the best linebackers in America who also uphold the responsibility of serving others by giving back. He was also the Dallas Cowboys nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award that is presented annually, honoring a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

You can watch Dancing with the Stars Monday nights at 7 pm on WGNO ABC 26.