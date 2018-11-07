OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Brees: Bryant on Saints radar, for some time
The Saints announced Wednesday afternoon that they agreed to terms on a one year contract with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.
Bryant was unsigned this season, after catching 73 touchdown passes for the Dallas Cowboys.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees says Bryant was a player the club discussed months ago.
Bryant has 531 career receptions. He is expected to practice Thursday. It is not clear if he will play Sunday for the Saints at Cincinnati.