Would you eat it? Pumpkin Pull Apart Bread!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

We're trying to get everything we can out of pumpkin season before its over. That's why Test Kitchen Taylor is making pumpkin pull apart bread!

Easy Pumpkin Pull-Apart Loaf

3/4 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)

1/2 cup granulated sugar divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 large egg

1 can 8 count Pillsbury Grands Biscuits (homestyle or buttermilk, not flaky)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream or milk

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8x4 or 9x5 loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Stir together the pumpkin puree, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and egg. Set aside.

Open the can of biscuits and slice each in half horizontally. Stir together remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Coat each slice of raw biscuit dough with the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Lay one slice of dough flat. Spread some pumpkin mixture on top, then place another biscuit piece on top. Add more pumpkin mixture and continue stacking, spreading, and layering until you’re out of biscuits and pumpkin. Place carefully into the pan.

Bake for about 18-24 minutes, or until the top is golden and the center is cooked through. Cool before glazing. Note: the center shouldn't be raw, but will be moist and gooey. If the top starts to brown too fast, cover with foil and reduce oven temperature to 325°F.

To make the glaze: whisk the powdered sugar, cinnamon, and heavy whipping cream until smooth sauce forms. Drizzle over loaf, pull apart and serve.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!